The ingenious way that Sheyla García has to feed her baby

sheyla garcia She is one of the most prominent journalists on the Win Sports channel and had steps in her career on RCN and on ESPN. And this year, she debuted in another role: that of mom.

On January 13, he was born Luciana Henao Garcia, the daughter of the communicator and her partner, Sergio Henao. And Sheyla has been in charge of showing, step by step, the growth of her firstborn.

Now, when Luciana is already ten months old, the journalist showed on her social networks the curious way in which she takes advantage of her breastfeeding period.

The ingenuity of Sheyla García in her breastfeeding period

Sheyla showed, in her instagram account, how she takes advantage of breast milk to prepare ice cream that her daughter, in the same publication, shows that she enjoys it a lot.

“My first ice cream 🍦 made with mom’s milk and fruit… Blessed lactation that you have given me so much and everything for her 🥰🙏🏾 #Breastfeeding 💫💛,” Sheyla wrote in her post.

