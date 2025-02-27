The ingenious tactic of the Berliners cushions to control the traffic that can cause fatal accidents

Driving by certain streets can become a true exercise of patience. Not for dense traffic or endless traffic lights, but for some small high obstacles that force each vehicle to reduce the march. They are the feared Berlin cushions. They look innocent, square and modest in size, but fulfill their purpose in a relentless way. They are there for reduce speedor not to find those who find them on their way.

These Berliners are not an urban whim. Its design responds to a clear need: make cars and motorcycles lower the speed. They are strategically placed on streets where the limit varies between 30 and 50 km/husually before pedestrian crossings or in residential areas. They are made of rubber or concrete, have several centimeters thick and are located in the middle of the lane, protruding from the asphalt as inevitable obstacles.

The peculiar distance between the wheels of a car or a motorcycle forces to stop to pass them without setbacks, while buses, trucks and emergency vehicles can cross them without feeling barely the elevation. Is un ingenious measures game Designed to affect some and not others.

Motorcycle lovers prefer not to see them

However, for many MotoristsBerlin cushions represent a considerable risk. Especially when it’s rainingthese elements can become very slippery due to their beveled edges.

The inclination of its sides increases the danger of skatesand if stops just before crossing them, the possibility of lose your balance It is even greater. Therefore, it is common to see two wheel drivers dodging them, although some cars do so also. This maneuver, however, generates new dangers for both the motorist and other drivers.

It is no accident that the installation of these elements is rEgulada by the ORDER FOM/3053/2008 of the Ministry of Development. This regulation establishes how they should be, where they can be placed and how to signal them to avoid surprises.

Some can be illegal

If these requirements are not met, the Berlin cushions could be considered illegalas the Article 5 of the General Circulation Regulation. However, many of those found today in the streets are They placed before the law entered into force in 2008which explains why some may be in unique places.

The General Directorate of Traffic It is clear: “To carry an adequate speed could avoid a quarter of those killed in road accidents.” And, in this sense, the Berlin cushions fulfill their mission. However, as with any road safety measure, the balance between its effectiveness and the possible inconvenience is delicate. They reduce speed, but can also become an added risk if they are not installed and maintained correctly.