Far from the disrespectful Boca Juniors fans who treated the Brazilians as “monkeys”, in the game that “Xeneize” faced Corinthians for the Copa Libertadores de América at La Bombonera, there were others who took advantage of the confrontation to be witty and play with the healthy folklore of football, the one that we all like.
After the controversial 1 to 1 in the mythical home of the Boquenses, a video traveled through Twitter and immediately went viral: in the second south plate of the stadium, three fans leaned on the technology to carry the Brazilians.
On the cell phone screen ran “Say Maria“, last name of Ángel, who scored the winning goal in the remembered final of the Copa América 2021 where the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni beat Brazil in the very Maracana and broke the drought without titles, celebrating at the home of the classic rival.
Neither the clip with the goal nor the Olympic lap: with those two words, referring to the one that emerged in Rosario Central and whose future will be in Juventus?, it was enough to “mock” the Brazilians, who were about to leave La Bombonera later of the equality that served Corinthians to continue as a group leader. May the folklore never be lacking.
