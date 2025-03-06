Driving roads in bad conditions can have even mortal consequences. However, either for lack of interest or budgets, Some roads end up unattended and without hope of improving their status. Or at least, it was until a neighbor s manifested in a very creative way.

It all happened in Cambridgeshire, in England. For eight months, on one of the county roads, the Haverhill Road, a great bump formed without anyone doing anything to repair it. The hole had a measure of 91 centimeters long and almost the same widealthough the most worrying was its depth, almost 8 centimeters. Therefore, every time it rained it was flooded, causing to travel there very dangerous.

However, after seeing that the months passed and there was no solution, one of the neighbors decided to attract attention in a somewhat different way. As James Coxall, the author, has said He placed a couple of false legs in the hole, simulating that someone had fallen head. And the most striking thing is that although the idea was his, his whole family wanted to participate.

“We pierce some wooden wood. We found a couple of old pants that we were going to donate to a charity store. We fill them with some rags and then screw up a couple of their old shoes on top“He has confessed to the program As it happens. In this way, he not only managed to get the attention of the neighbors, but also attracted the authorities.

As you could read in the communiqué of the City of Castle Camp, in charge of the maintenance of the road, in just four days the bump was repaired. However, since the town hall has not been mentioned by Coxall or his idea. In fact, the workers left their legs to the side of the road and was his wife in charge of recovering “the work of art.”