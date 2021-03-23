45 years after its premiere, The Ingalls Family -Little House on the Prairie-, in its original language – continues to captivate and generate curiosity.

To such an extent that the followers of the marriage of Charles and Caroline Ingalls Y his Three daughters –Mary, Laura and Carrie– they still have some doubts and concerns. One of them is about the exact historical moment and place where the story took place.

Some of this information is collected by the site Mag from El Comercio de Peru, is on the web Little House on the Prairie.

The Ingalls family develops in the 19th century.

What is the data?

The first point to keep in mind is that the famous fiction is an adaptation of the novels of Laura Ingalls Wilder. The author in that book narrates the daily life on the western and northern border of the United States in the XIX century.

About the place of residence, the site Little House on the Prairie difference that while the ingalls family from the original text is moved to the Decreased Osage Reservation in Kansas in 1869, in the series the characters installed in Walnut grove, in the state of Minnesota. The Ingalls television family moved there around 1874.

The Ingalls Family Story

Throughout the fiction, remember the note of The Commerce of Peru, shows how family members build their own house and go through various difficulties. “That was a nod to the public about what we went through when we started this country and how difficult that was,” said the actress. Melissa Gilbert – Laura Ingalls in fiction- during an interview with the news network CBS.

The Ingalls Family is based on the novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

With the passage of the episodes and seasons, different characters left the town to settle in other places. For example, MaryAfter losing her sight, she moved to a school for the blind, where she met her husband. While, Charles and Caroline they move to work in the big city. While Laura with her husband they are in Walnut grove.

But one day, they all returned to the unforgettable location of the show. This happened with the two-hour TV movie “Little House: The Last Farewell” which premiered nine years after the series ended.

This plot, account the note of The Commerce of Peru, shows Charles and Caroline travel by train from the big city to Walnut grove to visit Laura.

The Ingalls Family debuted in 1974.

When they are in their place of origin, add the site Cheat Sheet, The townspeople find out that a railroad magnate claims to have a claim on that city, claiming that it was built on his land.

Before the eviction announcement, everyone agrees to hand over the areas they occupy, but they are not going to make it easy for them. Laura decides to break the windows of her house so that the owner cannot have them. The same is done by the rest of the settlers who decide to give him only the land they occupy. Is so Wilder Almanzo dynamite the city.

Unforgettable, the opening of The Ingalls family.

.

The End of The Ingalls Family

Another sensation that was known very recently is that the last day of filming was a very emotional moment for the members of the cast. Melissa gilbert He said that everyone felt a great emptiness because the place where they had grown up was no longer there.

The Ingalls family had their TV movie.

“Seeing this city, though made for television, reduced to dust made us feel as if we had all lost a favorite relative. We were like a family gathered at a funeral. We were all in shock, ”he mentioned.

