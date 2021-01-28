In 1974, NBC released Little house on the prairie, known in Latin America as La familia Ingalls, a series that achieved success among viewers thanks to its characters, plot and thoughtful chapters.

Set in the old west of the United States, its 10 seasons showed us the love of a family, which had Charles Ingalls (Michael Landon) as the lead. Although he was the central actor, success also fell to Melissa Gilbert (Laura) and Melissa sue anderson (Mary).

Due to the recent reunion of the cast of The Ingalls Family, fans noted that the great absentee was Anderson, an actress who for years has not been part of this kind of event.

What happened to Melissa Sue Anderson?

In the series, the interpreter gave life to Mary, one of the characters with the greatest challenges to overcome in the plot: she was about to die, faced the deaths of a brother and a son, lost her sight and suffered the fire of the home of host he ran.

The Ingalls Family Photo: NBC

Anderson was part of The Ingalls Family for 163 episodes , but said goodbye to the cast in 1981 for “the direction his story was taking.” As time passed, the interpreter, now 58, began to move away from the public eye. His latest appearances have been on tape 10.5: Apocalypse (2006) and The con is on (2018).

Her departure from the cast of The Ingalls Family

In an interview she had with People magazine in 1981, the actress gave details of her participation in the show and the separation she had with the actors. “I am reserved and I enjoy being alone. Staying distant is the only way I can work with people so close for so long, “he said.

In 2010, a year after Gilbert released his memoir, Anderson followed suit and published The way i see it: a look back at my life on little house. In the text he made it clear how little close they had when naming his partner in a few pages. In addition, she indicated that “they were never friends.” “I have no memories of her at that time, we were very different,” he shared.

Naturalized Canadian in 2007, she decided to leave the United States with her family in 2002 and migrate to Montreal where she is away from television.

The last time she was seen with the cast was in 2014, when NBC News managed to reunite her with her former teammates for the 40th anniversary of the show’s premiere.