With thought-provoking chapters, Little house on the prairie (The Ingalls family) was positioned in 1974 as NBC’s hit series.

Its more than 207 chapters and three recorded films have maintained their popularity until today, which has allowed its protagonists to share their experiences through commented memories.

A friendship that never happened

In 2009, Mellisa Gilbert (Laura Ingalls) featured in Prairie tale: a memoir that he had no friendships with Melissa Sue Anderson (Mary Ingalls) when they recorded the series. “It was hard to get along with her,” he shared.

Melissa Gilbert told details of her time in The AIngalls family Photo: Simon Spotlight Entertainment

“There was a distance between the two. Sometimes I wonder if it was just that I never knew how to get close or we just didn’t get along. I think his reservation was reflected on the screen and it was certainly evident outside of it ”, reads the excerpt shared by the Cheatsheet portal.

A year later this version would be confirmed by Melissa Sue Anderson, actress who in 2010 published The way I see it: a look back at my life on little house. In the text, beyond talking about his time in The Ingalls family or his career, he dedicates a few pages to Gilbert. The omission, Anderson explained, was because the two were simply not friends.

In a 2010 interview with AJC’s Radio & TV Talk blog, the interpreter confirmed that she and Gilbert failed to have a bond beyond work. “Honestly, I don’t have many memories of the two of us. At that time we were very different, I was more reserved, “he explained.

