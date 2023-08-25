The death of Hersha Parady mourns the followers of ‘The Ingalls family’ and the artistic milieu in general. As reported by her son, Jonathan Peverall, the actress who played the beloved professor Alice Garvey and Eliza, in the iconic American NBC series, ceased to exist on Thursday, August 24, at 78 years of age.

What did Hersha Parady, actress of ‘The Ingalls Family’, die of?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hersha Parady’s death occurred at her son’s home in Norflok, Virginia County, in the United States. The interpreter, who characterized two different characters in ‘The Ingalls family’, had a brain tumor and her relative had been raising funds online for the treatment of this disease.

Who was Hersha Parady in ‘The Ingalls Family’?

Born on May 25, 1945 in Ohio, United States, Hersha Parady rose to fame for her work as the teacher alice garvey in 35 chapters of ‘The Ingalls family’. Hand in hand with her character, the artist starred in what is considered one of the saddest episodes seen on the American television series throughout the 9 seasons it had, since it premiered in 1974: the chapter ‘May We Make Them Proud‘, from the sixth season. In it, the teacher tragically dies in a fire while she tried in vain to save Mary and Adam’s baby.

But, in addition to having characterized the martyr Alice, Parady made another intervention in ‘Little House on the Prairie’ (original title), but in the shoes of Eliza, the sister-in-law of Charles Ingalls. This character appeared in the third season of the program that conquered generations in Latin America and around the world.

