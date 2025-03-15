The medicinal and therapeutic power of plants and herbs is something that has been studying phytotherapy for centuries. There are preparations that, in infusion, can help our health in all kinds of slopes, from getting calm, to improve concentration, Relieve heavy digestions, contribute to rest or improve irritable colon syndrome. In Spain, the most consumed infusion is green tea, although it is not the medicinal grass that occupies us today.

On this occasion we will mention an infusion that mixes two plants, and that in addition to improving the irritable colon syndrome and the discomfort added to it, they will contribute to an appropriate night rest: it is about the Combination between Melissa and Passiflora.

Melissa properties against irritable colon syndrome

Although one of the most effective plants to relieve the symptoms of irritable colon syndrome, one of the most frequent gastrointestinal pathologies, is Fennel (works against spasms, is anti -inflammatory and antiseptic), there is another plant that is revealed as the most beneficial in this case.

This is the Melissa, which experts point out as effective in case the Irritable colon has a nervous component. Its mission, in this variant, is to fight spasms, as well as gases and intestinal inflammation. Melissa has digestive, sedative, antiseptic, antispasmodic, carminative (relaxes the muscles), antiviral and antibacterial.

By favoring the expulsion of gases from the digestive system, Colic are reduced their intensityand abdominal swelling also descends. The Melissa thus manages to control the disorders of stomach motility and the discomfort it causes. In addition, Melissa helps fight insomnia and other sleep disorders, such as night awakening or nightmares, inducing a deeper and deeper dream.

By improving mood, this versatile herb also contributes to reducing fatigue and fatigue during the day, to Relieve stress and anxietygenerating a sense of calm and relaxation. It can also reduce symptoms of nervousness, irritability and anguish.





How and why does the Passiflora act?

For its part, the past is a well -known herb that contributes to reduce mental stress and sleep disordersthat for its antioxidant effect against cell aging adds an important antidepressant action, while analgesic. Therefore, it is a highly recommended plant for the right and productive rest.

The European Medication Agency It gives the Passiflora a series of medicinal uses in regard to relieve the mild symptoms of mental stress, and their benefits demonstrated for those who have problems when reconciling sleep. From the therapeutic point of view, the past emotional tension and irritability related to the lack of night rest.

Therefore, an infusion that combines the past stomach inflammation and pain Problems to rest at night.





