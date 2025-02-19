Infusionas we know, They are part of the daily routine of many people. And it is that consciously, or not, the people who consume them take advantage of the numerous positive aspects of ingesting these drinks. Its calm effects, comfort and fight cold in autumn and winter. In summer, they are perfect for moisturizing and cooling.

Of all of them, Melisa’s infusion stands out above the rest. Among its benefits, it is worth highlighting the following:

Helps reconcile sleep to improve quality and reduce insomnia episodes.

to improve quality and reduce insomnia episodes. Relieves effectively gastrointestinal discomfort such as stomach cramps, swelling, flatulence, intestinal and digestive spasms.

such as stomach cramps, swelling, flatulence, intestinal and digestive spasms. It allows to reduce excess acidity In the stomach.

In the stomach. Facilitates concentration and the increase in memory.

and the increase in memory. Calm the nerves thanks to the rosmarinic acid containing its leaves, which increases the activity of neurotransmitters, providing a sensation of relaxation and calm.

thanks to the rosmarinic acid containing its leaves, which increases the activity of neurotransmitters, providing a sensation of relaxation and calm. It is also used in Tachycardia treatment and palpitations reduction.

It should be noted that Melisa’s infusion was introduced into France in the Middle Ages and has come to the present as one of the multiple in which they use Medicinal plants for relief of symptoms derived from digestive problems. It is usually characterized by His famous citrus smell between lemon and orange, with a certain touch of mint.

Although they are unknown exactly, for the moment, The interactions of the Melisa with other plants, several experts recommend not consuming it together with sedative drugs.