The informative blackout of the Cecopi in the afternoon of the Dana: “We are still waiting, we have been reflection more than an hour”

The Valencian Government of Carlos Mazón and the state PP have been denouncing an alleged “informative blackout” by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) and especially of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) to justify the delay in decision making On October 29 during the Dana that left 224 dead and three missing and incidentally derived responsibility for the government, on which both institutions depend.

Mazón’s lies and his vice president in the Corts over the Dana

To feed this false theory according to which, supposedly, between 4 pm and 6:45 p.m., no information was received from the CHJ about the Poyo ravine, audios have been filtered manipulated both of the president of the agency, Miguel Polo, as of a Aemet meteorologist in a conversation with an emergency employee of the Generalitat. In both cases, the publication of the complete conversations of both audios by eldiario.es and by other media served to discredit more if its executive already fits.

Polo warned that the information to which the Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) had access was updated every five minutes and also accredited before the judge that investigates the management of the DANA that were sent 18 emails with different notices referring to the situation of the Poyo basin in the interval of the alleged blackout. Aemet’s meteorologist told at 12 noon that “the worst” of the storm would arrive “from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. inside Valencia” as it ended up occurring.

Yes, there was an informative blackout, although it is not the one that the PP denounces and that was qualified by the former ecological transition minister Teresa Ribera as “molten to black.” Specifically, it occurred at the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) from 18.00 to 7:00 p.m., as confirmed by face -to -face witnesses and as can be seen from the documentation collected by this newspaper.

The Minister and Single Emergency Command, Salome Pradas, convened the Cecopi at 5:00 p.m., 10 hours after Aemet’s red warning. In the first hour, each of the participating agencies of the meeting (Armed Forces, Government Delegation, Aemet, CHJ, Civil Protection, among others) gave a report of the situation. Already at that time the risk of the Forata dam began to focus on the situation, whose level rapidly rose as transferred to the CHJ in several notices and as polo communicated verbally. At 18.05 hours the dam entered stage 2, that is, which implies “danger of breakage or serious breakdown.”





At that time, Polo already suggested that some type of alert be sent to the population focused on rising to high floors. At 18.10, from emergencies a recess to reflect was announced and the screen of its camera was in black, without audio or image for the organisms that were connected telematically, case of the Aemet, Government Delegation, the CHJ, the UME or The Provincial Police Station, as can be seen in the images to which this newspaper has had access.

One of them is shared at 18.57 hours in a WhatsApp group in which one of the people attending the telematics meeting complains about the delay of the blackout, as reported The provinces. A minute later comments: “We are still waiting here, we have been reflection more than an hour. As you can see, those of the CHJ are, but those of 112 no. ” At 7:03 p.m. he says: “We already connect again.”

What happened at that time of authentic informative blackout, especially when the meeting is not recorded or recorded? Face-to-face witnesses consulted by this wording, they claim that the debate on sending the message was opened with the ES-Alert system, about whether it was convenient or if it was going to contribute to a panic that would further complicate the situation the collapse on the roads and, by Therefore, of trapped people. Although the shipment was finally agreed, then the content of the text and the geographical scope of the shipment was discussed. Also in that interval, at 6:45 p.m., the Chj mail arrived in which the enormous flood of the Poyo ravine was notified.

Message preparation tension

Pradas moved to another room, and accompanied by the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicente Mompó, tried to contact the Chief of the Consell to communicate the situation and also the possibility of the use of ES-Alert. There was communication between Pradas and Mazón at 18.45, called recognized by the president of the Generalitat, in which the Minister informs him of the possibility of breakage of the Forata dam. This fact was the one that motivated Carlos Mazón to appear at the Cecopi. It was after that call already those hours when the preparation and preparation of the ES-Alert message begins, as Eldiario.es of various face-to-face sources has been able to know. It is, therefore, in that communication when the president of the possibility of launching the mass alert is informed, an operation that the Chief of the Consell would have verbally approved the Minister.

The emergency deputy director, Jorge Suárez, and an official were in charge of initiating the procedures of the message and from 7 pm the encounters between technicians for the content of the message began. Suarez and the head of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Valencia, José Miguel Basset, discussed heatedly on launching a very forceful or more reduced message so as not to alarm more than necessary to the population. There were those who even stated that it would not be sent because it could be counterproductive. The debate generates so much tension that the president of the Diputación de Valencia and the Autonomic Secretary of Emergencies Claman so that the message is launched. “Do you want to send the message a fucking once?”

The connection with the central government authorities had recovered at 7.03, but it was cut again around 7.40s, coinciding with the arrival of the President of the Generalitat to the key meeting, an hour and a half after the Valencian agency of Safety and response to emergencies issued a risk notice in which stage 2 declared in the Forata dam for “danger of breakage or serious breakdown.”

Before joining the Cecopi, the president and the Minister had a conversation in a section, of about ten minutes, in which Pradas would have informed him, among other things, the definitive launch of the mass alert.

Mazón is the soul to clear in the sending of the mass alert to the population on the day of the Dana



This section, As published The avant -garde, He would have coincided with the moment when Mazón gave the final validation to launch the ES-Alert. After another ten minutes, updating the president, the Cecopi recovered the connection with the government representatives and the crisis meeting resumed. The officials, with the guarantee of the political order, launched the message at 20.11 of the fateful day. It was useless.