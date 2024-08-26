According to the criteria of

“Importers and the business community in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands must remain vigilant in their supply chains as CBP’s strict enforcement of forced labor laws continues to evolve,” said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations in San Juan. “Compliance is not just a legal requirement, it is a moral imperative that safeguards human rights”the official added.

The seminar will be held Thursday, August 29 at 9:30 AM and is open to importers and businesses, free of charge, by accessing the CBP website. The agency is committed to enforcing the law on forced labor, thereby supporting ethical and humane trade.

The agency is responsible for enforcing the law. Photo:CBP Share

CBP communicated changes at a port of entry

A few days ago, the CBP detailed that since Tuesday, August 27, Global Entry program members will be able to make an appointment at the new registration location at Cyril E. King International Airport, located in the United States Virgin Islands.

Because of its location, this new membership application site was dubbed “Registration in Paradise.” Airport offices will be available Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 3 PMYou can go with an appointment or come in person without having to request an appointment in advance.