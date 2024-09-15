I am, I confess, a compulsive requester. I have submitted hundreds of requests for access to public information over the last two decades. Both at the national and provincial level. I have done quite badly. I only got a response, I estimate, to a little more than 5% of my requests. And in that percentage I include the times when they at least had the courtesy to tell me that they were not going to respond. Even so, I believe that the decision of the Argentine president to restrict access to information by decree is a very serious error, at the very least, if we can define it as a mere “error.”

I am referring to decree 780/2024, which Javier Milei signed a few days ago, modifying the guidelines of law 27.275. Because, in effect, the president reformed by decree a higher norm of Congress and, by his own will, restricted what is considered public information in Argentina, expanded the exceptions to the general obligation to provide data that officials face, and increased the requirements that citizens must meet to request such data.

For Milei and his supporters, the decree only seeks to “order” a little the uncontrolled tsunami of requests that the Government claims it faces. “The decree is not against information,” argued his spokesman, Manuel Adorni. “It is simply trying to order things that do not benefit the public treasury or the honesty of officials, and which also concentrate a lot of resource use.” But the reform is unconstitutional, according to experts such as Pablo Secchi, president of Poder Ciudadano, a foundation that has been using requests for access intensively for years as a tool to control power. Or the former special rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Organization of American States (OAS) —and first director of the Agency for Access to Public Information in Argentina—, Eduardo Bertoni. Or the constitutionalist Félix Lonigro, among others.

This is not, I clarify, a theoretical discussion, but a very practical one. Because a lot of official information that should be visible only comes to light thanks to these insistent requests. An example? Accessing the records of entries and exits of the Quinta de Olivos allowed us to glimpse who accessed the privacy of Presidents Cristina Fernández de Kirchner or Mauricio Macri. Or who visited Alberto Fernández in the middle of the quarantine due to Covid-19. Or who now makes up Milei’s courtly circle.

Sometimes, however, the requests provide us with clues for what is not included in the answers we receive. An example? The entries to the Quinta de Olivos that were not recorded, but that did occur. Like the entries to the presidential residence of the insurance broker Héctor Martínez Sosa, creditor of Alberto Fernández and husband of his private secretary, which we now know he entered because the Justice found some documents on his phone. selfies which was taken inside Olivos. The conclusion is logical: why do Martínez Sosa’s visits to Olivos not appear? And going further: what other entries of other visitors were not recorded or were not reported to us?

Requests for access to public information also provide context. An example? During the first months of Milei’s administration, I submitted more than thirty requests to a dozen different areas of the national State to access data on the trust funds that were controlled — or should have been controlled — by that same national State. Some responses were valuable in themselves, but on many other occasions it was more valuable to see how dispersed the material was and how opaque it was.

As if all this were not enough, the requests also provide information about what each government refuses to deliver. Often this reflects their priorities or, at least, their sensitivities. An example? Of all the requests I presented to Milei’s government during these first months, the one that was delayed the most and showed the most reluctance was when I asked about a minor issue – but of public interest – about his dogs. And whoever reads these lines may think that presidential pets are a trivial matter and I will tell you that I agree on that point, although that same thing leads me to a subsequent question: if the matter is trivial, why did it take them so long to answer that query?

My attempts to access public information over the past two decades have also allowed me to confirm a tradition. Which one? All governments are quick and willing to respond to the requests we make during their first weeks in office… because these requests relate to the previous administration —especially if it is of a different political persuasion—, but they begin to show themselves more reluctant as the requests begin to focus on their own actions.

Given this situation, according to experts, Milei’s initiative is not only unconstitutional because he has modified a law with a decree, but also because it opens the door to discretion and arbitrariness. Why? Because it will be the bureaucrats who will define whether the data we request is linked to the public or private sphere of the officials. And they will be the ones who will determine whether the requester abused a right by requesting data or even if he acted in bad faith. Who will make that decision? Perhaps the same official we want to investigate?

Let’s give a concrete example: if the guidelines of Milei’s decree had been in force during the previous administration, Alberto Fernández could have refused to report on Sofía Pacchi’s entries to Quinta de Olivos during the quarantine. Because Pacchi was a public servant, but she was a friend of the then first lady, although now she is also accused of having been Fernández’s lover. And that, without counting that on some visits she entered with her then partner, a businessman who wanted to keep the contract for monitoring the presidential residence. So, did Pacchi enter as a public servant, as the partner of a potential State supplier or as a friend/lover? Under the guidelines of Milei’s decree, we would not know that the young lady entered Olivos.

Of course, there are times when it is valid to refuse requests for access to certain state information. For example, if the requested data affects national security. But decree 780/2024 does not aim to reinforce the protection of highly sensitive official information. It aims to strangle access to information and, therefore, to limit citizens’ rights. Because this decree not only complicates the work of journalists: it curtails the right of any citizen to learn more about “public affairs.” And that is what Milei decided, who is a public official and, therefore, is nothing more than a public servant. He is in his position to serve us. Not to hide information from us.

