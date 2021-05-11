A street fruit vendor, last week in Jakarta, Indonesia. BAY ISMOYO / AFP

That the mantle of informality over the developing world is huge has been known for decades, but quantifying it is a daunting task that is only addressed from time to time. The World Bank has done so this Tuesday in a very extensive investigation of more than 300 pages that concludes that the informal sector accounts for about a third of GDP and more than 70% of total employment in emerging and developing countries, a low heading which includes all of Africa and most of Asia and Latin America, as well as some nations of Eastern Europe.

More information

In its first monograph on informality, the Washington-based organization itself describes the data as “surprising” because of how high it is. And remember that the fact of having such an important fraction of the economy in a shadow zone, outside the range of action of the States themselves – which cannot collect or regulate everything that is beyond their control – is highly correlated with development. lower, as well as with high levels of poverty and inequality and with a – logically – worse governance.

Brake for postcovid recovery

With the economy still suffering the penalties of the pandemic, the World Bank warns that informality “will probably slow down” the recovery of countries with higher rates. The reason: having such a substantial part of the activity outside the visual field of the authorities, the collection capacity falls and, with it, the margin of maneuver of the States to implement countercyclical policies. According to their data, in developing countries that have an informality rate higher than the bloc’s average, public income was around 20% of GDP. That figure is between five and 12 points lower than its peers, and is light years away from around the 50% tax collection of the most developed countries in the world, such as Scandinavia.

But not only the firepower of fiscal policy is diminished: the entity’s technicians also emphasize that the precariousness of the financial system, directly coupled with informality, inhibits the efforts of monetary policy, the other great firewall available against the collapse of an economy when they paint clubs.

Lag of the most affected groups

“Informal workers are, above all, low-skilled women and young people who in the midst of a crisis such as COVID-19 are often left behind and have limited access to social safety nets when they lose their jobs or suffer serious losses. of income ”, underlines Mari Pangestu, managing director of Development Policies and Alliances of the World Bank.

This need to go to work has further complicated the fight against the pandemic, which has contributed to worsening in many countries: faced with the impossibility of working from home, millions of employees in various sectors (from street vendors to self-employed delivery people or transporters). and unregistered drivers) have been forced to continue their routine outside the pandemic in order to bring some sustenance home. The temporary basic incomes launched by various governments – many of them in Latin America – have helped to mitigate this problem, but they have proven insufficient in large sections of the population, which are also the ones that have suffered the most from the virus.

Recent improvement, albeit too slow

The emerging bloc, which accounts for 90% of employment, is far from being monolithic; quite the contrary, it is a range of very different realities. Also with regard to informality. The highest levels of the shadow economy are in Sub-Saharan Africa, with about 36%, compared to 22% in the Middle East and North Africa, where the lowest levels of the bloc are recorded.

Informality is not a destination sculpted in stone. This is demonstrated by the last three decades, in which this variable fell by nearly seven percentage points in emerging countries, to the current 32% of GDP. A notable decline, although too slow given the still very high levels of the shadow economy, which multilateral economists attribute “partially” to the reforms applied by governments to increase the attractiveness of the formal sector in the eyes of workers or to reduce the cost of the transit from one to another. There is still a long way to go.