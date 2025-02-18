Meritocracy, righteousness and discipline make up the libretto of Hansi Flick To drive outside the field to a wardrobe full of egos such as Barcelona. Above names and even form of form and does not tremble the pulse to … The time to enforce your Internal Order Standards. One of them is punctuality. And here Jules Kundé has punctured in bone. It could be checked on Monday when the starting eleven fell unexpectedly, something unusual because it is a key piece in the German scheme and is also in a great form of form. But the French made the mistake of delaying a technical talk and Flick executed the planned punishment without looking at the ID or the damages that could lead to the team. Already demonstrated it with Iñaki Peñato which a slight delay of three minutes in the talk prior to the semifinal of the Super Cup against Athletic in Arabia, cost ownership. A blow that had serious consequences because the goalkeeper, who until that day was the starting goalkeeper, stayed on the bench and the performance of Szczesny He convinced the coach who already considers him “number one.”

Hector Fort He occupied the right wing to the detriment of Kundé, who also was subsequently shaved by Flick himself in the press room. «It is a game day and for me before the match we already know all what needs to be done. Maybe there are two or three meetings with players and it is very important that they are at the meetings. It is not so difficult to present and fulfill. It goes from respect. I have to talk to him. It was late, but it is a rule that must be clear. That is what happened, ”he explained in Montjuïc after the victory against the ray the coach in relation to the substitution of Koundé. The costumes is so aware of this rule that many times some players appear in the training field in the sports city running or also towards the motor to avoid a possible delay with its consequent sanction.

Before Flick’s arrival was Ousmane Dembélé The one who accumulated delays, even abandonnce thinking that a morning training had moved in the afternoon, but Valverde, Setien, Koeman or Xavi were not so severe. Koundé is emerging as the favorite to take the witness of his compatriot and already accumulates Three delayswhat is ending Flick’s patience, which does not tire of repeating that not being punctual is disrespect and, although it has a conciliatory and dialogic profile, it does not admit any delay. Little mattered that it was the second player with more minutes played from the entire Barca qualion, only behind Rapinha.

Koundé never rests. He did not even enter the rotations against Barbastro, in the Copa del Rey, and has only begun on the bench three times: before the Alavés, Espanyol and yesterday before lightning. Precisely his first unpunctuality occurred in Mendizorroza, in the first round match against Alavés. The side arrived a few minutes late to the talk before the duel and Flick punished him by Héctor Fort, although just as this Monday, he ended up dating in the second part. A month later he surprised to see him on the bench again in the game in which Barcelona received Espanyol. He also ended up playing the last twelve minutes. The recidivism It is one of the issues that most annoy Flick, since he believes that the player should have understood that punctuality is important for him and the rest of the locker room.

Several players have valued this disciplinary aspect of Flick. «Each coach has their punishments, With Xavi they were fines They folded every minute. With the money of the fines they paid meals and we normally donated it to associations. With Flick it is no longer like that, directly if you are late do not play. For me, not playing is worse», Said Pedri this last November. Pau Victor also thought about this matter: «When he put the rules, I was not yet, but I saw them when they arrived and they warned me about what I had to watch. It is very strict with punctuality, if it says at 11 in the field and you arrive Three seconds late, for him you have arrived late».