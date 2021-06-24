THE TRUTH MURCIA. Thursday, 24 June 2021, 08:37

The European Center for Business and Innovation of Cartagena (Ceeic) inaugurated this week the ‘Startups Smart Capital’ program, co-organized with the Institute of Development (Info), in which twenty emerging technology companies participate in order to receive personalized training to attract large investments.

This initiative seeks that entrepreneurs learn to access different sources of investment and private co-investment from an eminently practical perspective, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The director of Info, Joaquín Gómez, highlights that, «in new technology companies, access to traditional financing is not usually easy, hence we are placing so much emphasis on our companies getting to know the hand of other entrepreneurs who have passed through the same circumstances, as well as from recognized experts in the field, the roadmaps for raising alternative capital ».

The program lasts two months and offers a personalized itinerary, according to the needs of the companies, through group presentations and individual guidance. It will showcase success stories of powerful startups that have obtained significant resources in private equity rounds such as Streamloots, Meep, Howlanders, Weguest and Wefish.