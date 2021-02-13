The main economic indicators will improve in 2021. This was the main conclusion of the meeting of the Covid-19 Economic Committee, made up of some thirty organizations including business representatives (Croem, chambers of commerce and canning employers, the wine, footwear or plastic), various government departments, the Cartagena Port Authority and the Institute of Foreign Trade (ICEX). The head of Company, Industry and Spokesperson, Ana Martínez Vidal, chaired the meeting.

Martínez Vidal reported that the forecasts of the Development Institute (Info) point to a recovery during 2021 and 2022, being able to place this last year at the levels prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. In this way, the reports handled by the regional Executive contemplate a growth in exports, the creation of companies and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year.

Green shoots



According to sources from the Community, the analysis carried out by the Economic Committee of the Covid-19 highlights that the Region leads the growth in the number of companies in Spain. According to the INE, 1,996 commercial companies were created from January to November 2020. This is an average of 5.8 companies per day, compared to 4 for the national average. In addition, the indicators indicate a “hopeful horizon” for 2021, in which 2,600 new companies would be reached, while another 2,800 would be added in 2022.

The Covid Economic Committee, with some thirty entities, will meet every month to study the situation of the sectors



The number of self-employed also increased, going from 99,711 in January 2020 to 101,542 in the same month this year, with a year-on-year growth rate in the Region of Murcia of 1.3% compared to a fall of 0.1% of the whole of Spain.

With these figures, the Ministry considers that, for 2021, regional GDP growth could be in a wide range that would range from 1% to values ​​close to 7%, depending on different scenarios. The Region would achieve an increase of 5.7% of GDP this year, and up to 6.8% next year.

Regarding the forecast for the evolution of exports, it is “positive”, said Martínez Vidal. In 2021 the Region could increase its sales abroad to reach 10,500 million euros, exceeding the values ​​of 2020, and reach a record figure in 2022, with 11,900 million euros, according to the calculations of the Info. «These data stimulate us to continue working and approving new aid for those who need it most, especially for sectors such as the hotel industry and commerce, which are having a particularly bad time, “said the minister.

Health and economy



Martínez Vidal pointed out that the objective of this Committee is “to make sanitary restrictions compatible with the maintenance of economic activity.” “We cannot add to the problem of the pandemic an economic collapse with very serious social consequences. We are going to study how to make economic activity as easy as possible, to what extent restrictions can be relaxed, as has happened this week with the opening of the terraces, and apply experiences that are proving effective in other territories, “added the also Executive spokesman.

“The best rescue plan is to facilitate the conditions for companies to continue operating, so that people can work and not paralyze the economy due to the restrictions derived from the health situation without taking into account the particularities of each activity,” stressed the owner of the company.

Croem urges for the approval of the regional budgets and urges the municipalities to waive fees



Sources from the regional government also pointed out that during the meeting the proposals made by the different sectors were collected, which the Ministry of Enterprise will analyze to plan short-term actions. Ana Martínez Vidal expressed her willingness to hold sectoral meetings, as well as to convene the Covid Economic Committee on a monthly basis, which had not met since November 20.

For his part, the president of Croem, José María Albarracín, called for the approval of the Community Budgets for 2021 as soon as possible and urging the municipalities to exempt businessmen from fees.