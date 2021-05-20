The industrial sector has a new opportunity to look to the future and advance in energy efficiency. The Murcia Region Development Institute (Info) has announced a new call for its aid program aimed at encouraging and promoting SMEs and large companies in this area to undertake all kinds of actions aimed at reducing the consumption of final energy from industrial facilities and carbon dioxide emissions. An opportunity for which the institution has 17.8 million euros in what is the second call for grants, the first edition of which ended in December.

In this framework, LA VERDAD and Info yesterday held a ‘webinar’ entitled ‘Energy efficiency as an ally of your company’ in order to explain the characteristics and requirements of this call and clarify doubts to companies interested in accessing these grants, In which representatives of public organizations and private companies participated, led by Manuel Buitrago, head of the newspaper’s Local area, as moderator.

This program is a priority line of work from the Ministry of Employment, Business, Universities and Spokesperson, to which the Info belongs, aligned with the policies that mark the development of the Operational Program 2021-2027, as stated by the director of Info , Joaquín Gómez, who anticipated “that everything related to the green economy will have a very high importance both at the European level and at the national level.”

«The Region of Murcia is ideal for the development of this type of projects due to the impact they have on the value chain of many sectors. Everything related to business and entrepreneurs is our reason for being and everything related to the green economy and energy transition are lines that will mark our path in the coming years with the support of the European Funds ”, added Gómez.

It was Paloma Hernández, Information Processing Technician, who was in charge during the event of presenting the program of these grants and highlighting the fundamental aspects, encouraging companies to apply for these grants. The recipients of the same are any SME or large company in the industrial sector whose CNAE is among those published in the call (from 7 to 39, with the exception of 12 of the Tobacco Industry), and that its activity is carried out within a industrial plant that is located in the Region of Murcia. Projects whose actions are aimed at the implementation of renewable energies would not be included in these grants.

In the first call of the program, which closed its term last December, there were 50 files requested to which approximately 7 million euros have been granted, leaving a remnant of the initial item, so from the Development Institute They want in this new opportunity that the entire amount of aid can be consumed and thus benefit the companies of the Region of Murcia. “The perspective is that we now have an item that is higher than what has been spent, so the idea is to encourage companies. Despite the fact that the global situation seems to retract companies, I think it is a good moment and I see everything positive, because there is a budget item and a business fabric, ”said Paloma Hernández. In this regard, they want to motivate small and medium-sized companies, “which costs them more”, to “not be afraid”, as well as to involve other sectors that did not react in the first call and that can now have a good answer. From Euro-Funding they make the information of the call reach the maximum number of companies possible, as well as filter all the information of the bases to guide them and that they are clear about the requirements and what documentation they have to prepare, accompanying them in this process and doing a follow-up until they present the file and collect the aid. «There are a series of requirements that we advance, guide, filter and remove that fear of appearing for the call. We are interested in being used as a tool, since we do everything possible so that it is not an effort for the client ”, says the Technical Manager, Enrique Roca. “There is a journey ahead because companies want to sell a lot and produce at the lowest possible cost, providing quality and service. I believe that the objective is to try to make it reach everyone’s mind to be able to do the same, but in a more efficient way ”, he adds, clarifying that“ we are presented with an interesting panorama to carry out this technological transformation ”. Serplasa is a family business from Molina de Segura that provides flexible packaging solutions to companies in numerous productive sectors, mainly boxes and plastic products for the agricultural sector. Through the aid of the operational program in its first edition, the company was able to respond to the need to renew its injection plant by substituting the hydraulic technology that it had in the machines with 100% electric technology, “seeking to be more competitive”. as stated by the director of Operations of the company, Emilio Barceló. This has meant a 50% reduction in the consumption of this plant and a 30% reduction in total consumption. “We are talking about energy efficiency action by improving processes,” added Barceló, who stressed this aspect as the key to working on efficiency. Riverbend is a company based in Santomera that is dedicated to the extraction of products derived from citrus fruits, with an annual capacity to process 70,000 tons per year. His concern in recent years has been the constant improvement in efficiency in the production process, with the mission of reaching zero waste within the company. Thanks to the help granted by the Info in the first call, the company has been able to improve its cold equipment, since they had a cold room with more than 30 years that had not been updated, and that they estimate will mean a reduction in the 30% in energy consumption. “Riverbend has grown in the last few years and has improved its market share. With support like these we can continue to grow and invest in companies ”, says Diego Costa from the company’s board of directors. For Juan Carlos de la Cerra, manager of Inpra Engineering, the program represents a good opportunity that companies should take advantage of “because it causes a change in the energy model that allows them to reduce costs, be more competitive and more environmentally sustainable”. In this regard, he mentioned the energy transition and how companies that until now have not wanted to invest have been forced to renew and evolve, in addition to being more competitive. In this regard, he affirms that both the public Administration and the private company must go hand in hand, because “we are not yet aware of the energy change since in this Region we associate it only with costs, when in another sense it is a sociocultural policy” . «Much remains to be done but we are on the way, which is the important thing. We must seize the opportunity, “he concluded.

For projects to be eligible or eligible, they have to adhere to one of two detailed measures: the first is aimed at improving technology in industrial equipment and processes, which includes projects such as the replacement of machinery that is more efficient and that implies energy savings, or the inclusion of equipment that in the general calculation of consumption represents energy savings in the industry. This measure is aimed at an improvement in production and not an increase in capacity, and has a minimum eligible investment of 50,000 euros per SME or 150,000 in the case of large companies.

The second measure would be all the actions derived from an energy management system already implemented in the industry, with a minimum eligible investment of 20,000 for SMEs or 30,000 for a large company.

The grants, which are non-refundable, have a minimum amount of 30% of the eligible investment and must be requested before starting the investments, given that they “have an incentive nature”, as explained by Hernández, with an end date of Applications until June 30 by simple concurrence, whose payment will be made once the investment is justified. The procedure can be carried out through the electronic headquarters of the Info (www.institutofomentomurcia.es/infodirecto), being incompatible with other aid co-financed with European Funds.

News. A much more attractive line



The program presents two novelties this year, as reported by Joaquín Gómez: first, that the project development period will be extended until June 30, 2023 and, secondly, that the limit on the subsidy cannot exceed 30% of the eligible investment, “which makes this line of subsidy much more attractive for all companies in the Murcia Region.”

“Our intention is that throughout this year we can consume the almost 18 million that we have available, for which we are carrying out intense commercial work with potential companies that have the capacity to tackle this type of project,” said Gómez, who added that “the Autonomous Community is an ideal territory to promote green economy policies, sustainability and everything related to energy efficiency and improved competitiveness.”

Inspiration. Success stories to encourage enrollment



Serplasa and Riverbend were two of the companies that participated in the first call for this operational program aimed at advancing energy efficiency. In this ‘webinar’, Emilio Barceló, Serplasa’s director of operations, and Diego Costa, from the Riverbend board, served as motivators for SMEs and large companies in the Region to take advantage of these subsidies and reduce percentages in their total consumption of energy.

On the other hand, the event also featured a round table in which both representatives of the private company and Paloma Hernández valued these grants together with Juan Carlos de la Cerra, manager of Inpra Engineering, and Enrique Roca, Technical Manager of Euro -Funding.