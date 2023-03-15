The influenza B epidemic continues to rise in the Region of Murcia. The incidence rises 24% in the last week, reaching 60.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the latest epidemiological surveillance report from the Ministry of Health. Covid infections also increased slightly -7.7%-, after a long period of decline. Meanwhile, the gradual reduction in cases of bronchiolitis and bronchitis is maintained – the incidence falls by 4.5% – and acute upper respiratory tract infections.

The high circulation of respiratory viruses is noticeable in the Emergency services, which face significant healthcare pressure. 59 patients remained early this Tuesday awaiting admission to La Arrixaca, while another 24 were under observation. These are very high figures, more typical of the months of January or February. The occupation of the ICU of this hospital is also high: it reaches 87%. “We are registering a higher demand than usual at this time,” sums up Pascual Piñera, head of the Reina Sofía Emergency Department. But respiratory viruses are not the only cause, he warns. The situation in Primary Care, with increasing delays, “is having an impact,” he warns.

The influenza B epidemic brings more people to the ER, but in most cases with mild symptoms. At the moment, this increase in incidence is not being noticed in admissions, says Enrique Bernal, head of Infectious Diseases at Reina Sofía. Three patients due to influenza B, one due to influenza A and seven due to Covid remained in this hospital on Tuesday.

The season of respiratory infections is being particularly long, and with high incidences of bronchiolitis or flu after three years of absolute prominence of the covid, which cornered the rest of the virus. The flu began its ascent in October and reached its epidemic peak in December, thanks to the A virus. But then, far from falling below the epidemic thresholds, as was usual before the pandemic, it entered into a long plateau phase with slight ups and downs. Influenza B is now leading a second seasonal epidemic in the Region of Murcia and in the rest of Spain.