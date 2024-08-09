Canadian Influencer Leaves Florence: “Too Many Tourists and Rudeness”

Canadian influencer Lisa Marie Proteau has decided to leave Florence because of the city’s rudeness and overcrowding due to tourists.

Ambassador of Visit Tuscany, the creator, who boasts 5 million followers on TikTokexplained in a social video why, after 10 years of living in the Tuscan capital, he decided to leave.

“There are too many people in Florence, there are too many tourists, I’m sorry to even talk about it because before being a resident I was a tourist. But it’s really difficult to have a life in Florence, to walk around the center. I almost never go there, there are too many people, too much chaos” explained the influencer.

Furthermore, according to Lisa, lately there is “a rudeness that wasn’t there before. Every time I leave the house I risk arguing with someone because no one lets you cross on the crosswalk, the bikes get angry with you if you even walk on the sidewalk, there is always someone arguing with someone else. We are all frustrated”.

The influencer, therefore, after 10 years will say goodbye to Florence even if she has not yet decided where she will go to live. “Say goodbye to this view because it will change” she concludes in the video.