Arthur O Urso is a Brazilian influencer with 210,000 followers on Instagram. To make him famous in his country and not only were not only the photos or stories of him, but also a singular lifestyle choice. Until last year, the 38-year-old had 9 wives, now “only” six after three filed for divorce. “My wish has always been to have 10 wives. I have only one daughter, but I want to have a son with each of my wives. The love I feel for each of them is the same. I think it would be unfair to have children with only one or two of them,” his words.

It all started when Arthur married his first wife, Luana Kazaki, 27, in 2021. The couple practiced swinging, but despite polygamy being a crime in Brazil, the influencer wanted to formalize the union with each of his partners with a religious ceremony in a church of São Paulo (which has no legal value). At the moment, his wives are, in addition to Luana, Emelly Souza, 21, Valquíria Santos, 24, Olinda Maria, 51, Damiana, 23, and Amanda Albuquerque, 28.

Arthur said that initially, to fulfill his “conjugal duties” he had marked out a calendar so as not to displease any of his women. But this solution proved unsuccessful: “It was like having sex on a date. I found myself having sex with one wife and thinking about another. Now let’s leave nothing organized.”