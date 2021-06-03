You might think that the relationship between Marina Balmasheva, a 35-year-old Russian Instagrammer, and her stepson Vladimir Shavyrin, 20, wasn’t going to last after her husband (his father) divorced her after discovering them both in bed. However, it seems that love advanced because they married and became the parents of a girl.

Balmasheva, with more than 570,000 followers on Instagram, became known on social media for her great weight loss and physical change. She was with her husband for 13 years and they adopted five children.

The marriage broke up after her husband found out that she was sleeping with their son Vladimir. “One night when I couldn’t sleep I heard them having sex. Then I saw that he was cheating on me with my son “Alexey declared on the Russian television program Pryamoy Efir to which they were invited to explain their story.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, was a mother with her ex-partner’s stepson.

“Minutes later he came and lay down next to me and I didn’t say anything to him that night,” he explained, claiming that he did not know how to act after discovering the infidelity. Within weeks, she discussed the issue with Marina Balmasheva and told her that she had never been in love with him, as The Mirror shared.

The man assured that he used the same seduction technique with his son as with him at the time: “He did the same to me when we met, since he was married with two children. When I fell in love with her, she made me leave my family for her. “



Marina Balmasheva, her partner and the girl, all three happy.

During the 13 years of marriage between Alexey Shavyrin and Marina Balmasheva, they adopted five children who now live with him, because the Russian authorities took away her parental authority.



The young father, with his adorable daughter.

Marina’s version

The influencer also wanted to give her opinion and claimed that she was not happy in her marriage: “All that interested me in recent years was food.” The woman assured that she did not cheat on her husband with her stepson, and that Her relationship with her ex’s son began after they officially separated.

“It makes me feel like a happy young girl,” she said of Vladimir. “I don’t feel like an older woman, like a woman who has to do things around the house, etc.”



The woman, who was pregnant, became a mother in the last hours.

“I understand that at any time you can meet another younger woman and leave me, but I think … no,” he said about the age difference, 15 years

The relationship of Marina Balmasheva and her ex-stepson Vladimir Shavyrin, strange as it may seem, now continues with a daughter and they show it on Instagram, sharing images of their happy life as a couple.