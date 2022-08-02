A famous food video blogger is under the scrutiny of the Chinese authorities after broadcast recordings in which he boils and then barbecues the meat of a great white sharka species of shark that is in danger of extinction.

The Department of Agriculture of Nanchong, in the province of Sichuan (center), confirmed the opening of a police investigation after the dissemination of the videos, whose author is identified as Tizi and that went viral on July 14, the official Global Times newspaper reports today.

In the images, the cook affirms that the shark was about two meters long, that it was cut up once in Sichuan and that it was a fish farmed for consumption.

However, Internet users were outraged by the cooking of a great white shark: a label on this matter has so far been viewed more than 520 million times on the Chinese Weibo network, the Asian country’s equivalent of Twitter (censored in China). ).

Tizi, who has already deleted the controversial videos, has millions of followers on the Chinese video platforms Douyin and Kuaishou.

According to other local media, the young woman bought the shark on the JD.com e-commerce platform and the specimen came from the eastern province of Fujian, where an undetermined number of people were arrested for this sale.

The video-blogger can face more than ten years in prison and a high fine if the investigation finally determines that she committed the crime of illegal purchase of animals at risk of extinction, although the penalty will depend on the value of the shark, determined by its age. and size, a specialized legal source explained to the WG.

EFE