Minjia Chen is a so-called influencer, profession or hobby, depending on earnings, which is based on the content posted on social networks and the popularity they generate. Her specific case is being a model, minimalist stylist, and passionate about Maserati. On his Instagram profile there are several photos of the Maserati to which he has access, mainly one Levante Trophy it’s a White Ghibli, always coupled with glamorous and trendy clothing choices. Finally, with posts, the official Maserati profiles shot a video posted by the Tokyo-based model.

The pairing between fashion, social media and cars it is very important for a brand that focuses on luxury as well as performance. Maserati therefore does ‘the right thing’ by giving space to those who wear the Trident in the main trends that are formed online. Moreover Minjia Chen it’s a real one car addicted, ‘crazy’ about cars. In the past he had posted several images on social media portraying Mercedes models, before becoming passionate about the Italian manufacturer.







Maserati therefore continues in the operation that will take it further and further to the top of the Stellantis premium pyramid. To do this he relies not only on the world of influencers, with many new talents in fashion, music and entertainment in general. The commitment with David Beckham is proof of this, former footballer, entrepreneur and above all husband of Victoria Adams, pop icon thanks to her past as Spice Girl and now a successful designer.

It seems like a distant world, but it is what it takes to attract a type of clientele that is often based on the desire not to feel outdone. For this reason, every new model of Maserati, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bugatti and the German brands needs a social presence of ‘weight’ and possibly international. In short, they are not just simple ritweet, but an effective communication tool.

