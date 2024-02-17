With more than 18 million votes, last August the transsexual influencer Wendy Guevara30 years old, became the winner of the first season of “The House of the Famous Mexico”, produced by EndemolShine Boomdog and TelevisaUnivisión. In addition to having received a prize of 4 million pesos (less taxes, he was left with the amount of 2 million 600 thousand pesos), in a recent live on his social networks, The member of “Las Perdidas” announced how much she was paid per week for participating in that reality show along with Nicola Porcella, Poncho de Nigris, Sergio Mayer, Emilio Osorio, Bárbara Torres and others.

Wendy Guevaraoriginally from León, Guanajuato, confessed that For being in “The House of the Famous Mexico” he received a payment of between 75 and 90 thousand pesos a week“I don't remember how much they paid me, I think it was that.”

This confession by Wendy Guevara arose after one of her followers asked her about her opinion regarding the controversy of the Mexican actress Thalí García, who was participating in the fourth season of “The House of the Famous” produced by Telemundo. The model, also recently, was expelled from the reality show for leaving the house without authorization.

Apparently, having breached her contract with Telemundo, actress Thalí García must pay a fine of 50 thousand dollars. Given this, she was asked Wendy Guevara What was the fine if someone got out of line? “The house of the famous Mexico” without production authorization. The influencer said that the punishment was to return all the money that had already been paid to them, depending on the weeks they had been on the reality show.

On the other hand, in an interview with the Mexican journalist Adela Micha, Wendy Guevara revealed how she had spent the money she won in “The House of the Famous Mexico” from Televisa. “I paid off my house, because I had just bought my house for half a year, but with a mortgage loan, so I quickly arrived and paid it off, I had a truck and I said: 'I'd better buy a nicer one' and I bought another one, It's beautiful, I gave my parents money so they could start a business and that, I told them: 'if you want, keep the money or if you want to start something, but neither of us is working anymore', I'm fine now. “Every time I go to León I arrive and give each of them their amount of money.”

