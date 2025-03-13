Mourning in the world of social networks by the death of the young woman influencer Valeria Mireles. According to media as univision and confirmed the Mexican Rodeo Federation, the creator of content and rider He died at age 20 After suffering a traffic accident.

“Left us too soon“The institution wrote in a statement in their social networks.”His smile illuminated every sand, his passion for the rodeo was contagious. Although his departure leaves us a vacuum, his legacy will live in our hearts and in the memory of the rodeo. “

Although the young woman’s parents have not spoken about it, her uncle, politician David González Morton, who dedicated some beautiful words on Facebook: “Niece Ana Valeria Mireles Villarreal, You will always live in our hearts. We are going to miss you a lot. “

Although there is still no official confirmation about the causes of the death of Mireles, known as the Queen of the Rodeo of Mexico and Miss Rodeo, the local medium N+ reported that it was after a road accident Fatal occurred in the northeast state of Nuevo León.