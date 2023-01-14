Roberta Martini, the influencer tied up and robbed: “The thieves were kind”

Kidnapped and robbed by three thieves in her apartment in Milan: this is what happened to Roberta Martini, a former top model and influencer who recounts the nightmare experienced in the night between Thursday 12 and Friday 13 January.

Interviewed by The Republicthe 48-year-old designer first of all talks about her emotional state: “I’ve seen better days but I’m fine, in the end I can’t even complain given what could have happened to me”.

In fact, despite the fear and shock, the woman is aware that it could have been even worse: “Two things I hoped would never happen to me: to run over someone and to find thieves in my house. When I saw those three men on my bed, binding my wrists with cable ties, I felt like dying. And still now I ask myself: was it a nightmare? Did it really happen?”.

Roberta Martini then recounts how the events unfolded: “I went to sleep at 11.30 pm. Around 1-1.30am I woke up with my hand over my mouth. And with a voice that said to me: if you’re good, we won’t hurt you. I immediately said that I would have collaborated, that I would have opened the safe, that I would have given everything, as long as they didn’t touch me”.

The influencer obviously feared the worst: “A woman alone in the house, in a silk slip and thong, alone, what was I supposed to think? That they would make me a party, that I would end up like a rat. And instead, in the bad, she was good for me: they didn’t touch me, beat me, pastrythey didn’t do anything to me.”

“The two of them walked around the house for an hour and a half, they also took silverware, bags, whatever they found – Roberta Martini said again – My jailer, the one who kept me in my room, was even nice: at a at one point I passed out and he brought me water. He reassured me, he repeated to me: it will end soon, we have no intention of hurting you ”.

The influencer has no suspects but is convinced that “it is certainly a commissioned robbery, well studied, well planned. Because they forced the only non-alarmed window, the one that leads to the walk-in closet. All the other doors and windows would have sounded the burglar alarm”.

The designer then reveals the sensations experienced: “Two in particular. The first is that these people have fortunately been even kind, but if I hadn’t had some money and some jewels in the house I don’t know how it would have ended up. The second is that in Milan one cannot continue to live like this. There is a feeling of insecurity that has been felt for several years now”. The woman, therefore, concludes by invoking “more severe penalties”.

“If I had put the money and jewels in the bank they would have massacred me. And in my place there could have been a mother, with two children” concludes the influencer.