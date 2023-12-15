'The Influencer', the latest addition to Netflix's catalogue, has captured the attention of the global audience with its fascinating story and stellar cast. This Colombian production, released on December 13, 2023, combines drama, comedy and romance in a narrative that revolves around the challenges and reality of being a public figure in the digital age.

The series follows the vicissitudes of María Isabel Matallana, (Maritza), a young influencer played by Mariana Gomez. After a failed attempt at viralization, she is forced to rebuild her image and face the adversities of the online world. Next to Juan Manuel Mendozawho plays Salvador Sarabia, the plot unfolds in a world where fame and authenticity constantly collide.

How many chapters does 'The influencer' have?

Composed of 16 episodes, 'The Influencer' invites viewers on a journey through the digital world, where the line between reality and public perception is often blurred. In a short time, this new Latin bet from the streaming giant has managed to captivate the public and now many are eagerly awaiting a second season.

What is 'The Influencer', a Colombian Netflix series, about?

The central plot focuses on María Isabel's (Mariana Gómez) efforts to overcome an online scandal and her fight against online haters. It is an exploration of modern life, highlighting how social media can both build and destroy a person's reputation.

In summary, 'The influencer' is a series that captures the essence of the digital age, showing the power of social networks and the complexities of public life. With its unique mix of genres and dynamic cast, it is a must-see addition to the Netflix catalog.

Maritza (Mariana Gómez) and Salvador (Juan Manuel Mendoza) are the protagonists of 'La Influencer'. Photo: LR/Netflix composition

Who makes up the cast of 'The influencer'?

The cast includes a group of young and experienced actors: