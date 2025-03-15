A influencer American that generated enormous outrage in Australia When appearing in a video capturing a wild wóbat breedingan endemic marsupial from the country, to take a photo, asked this Saturday apologize by counting your version of the facts.

“I have learned from this situation and I am very sorry for anguish I have caused, “he says on his Instagram Sam Jones account, where he published this week and later erased the controversial video.

In the images that Jones shared with her 92,000 followers, the young woman is seen running in the middle of the night to capture Wómbat breeding wild. “I have caught a Wómbat baby,” says Jones smiling with the animal, which emits discomfort, in his arms.

The anguished mother of the breeding observes the scene until the influencer He decides to leave the little Marsupial free. The wómbats, which are pog -up herbivores up to a meter long, thick legs, brown hair, short tail and nocturnal habits, They are not a threatened speciesbut in recent years they face health problems due to the spread of scabies.

The video went viral on social networks, where Australian users showed their indignation against the American and even the government criticized its action by qualifying as “horrible” and “outrageous” What happened.

For its part, the immigration department came to report that she reviewed the content creator’s visa, who voluntarily Austral country abandoned on Friday. In the statement where he recounts his version of what happened, Jones assures that he saw “immobile” to the mother and breeding of Wómbat, which made him “worry” that they could be run over and that he took the baby to observe if he was “sick or injured.”

“Although I was incredibly excited to see such an amazing animal, I looked quickly (if it was injured) and immediately returned it with your mother. I made sure they both gatheredthey would leave together and leave the road, “he says, stating that his action was not destined to add followers in the social network.

The American, who says she has received “thousands of death threats“, He also criticized the” hypocrisy “of the Australian government to remember, for example, that allow the killings of wild horses to shooting of smiled enhancers mounted by helicopter, among other ways of damaging native animals.

According to the Environmental and Biosafety Protection Law of 1999, it is illegal to damage or capture any native wild species in Australia and can hold fines of up to $ 300,000 Australians (almost 190,000 dollars or more than 174,000 euros).