The influencer Sam Jones leaves Australia after the indignation of snatching a wóbat breeding from her mother

An American influencer, fond of hunting, has generated such outrage in Australia after starting a wóbat – Vombátidos breeding are a family of Marsupial Diprotodontos – of his mother who has abandoned the country. A government source informed The Guardian That Sam Jones, resident in Montana, left the country on Friday morning.

Burke, who is also an immigration minister, declared Thursday that he could not “wait to see this person outside the country” and that the authorities were “reviewing the conditions” of the Jones visa to determine “if the immigration law had been infringed.”

On Friday, Burke commented: “There has never been a better day to be a Wómbat baby in Australia.”

Jones had shared on Instagram a video in which she was seen approaching a baby Wombat and grabbing him as she walked with her mother in an unknown place.

Then, she was running with little Wómbat in her arms towards the camera, while the mother, apparently distressed, followed them and circled in the background. In the video, the Sisea and Chilla breeding while Jones sustains it and says to the camera: “I have caught a Wómbat baby.” Then, he released him next to the road.

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, described Jones’ action as “outrageous” and suggested that he tried to “take a crocodile baby from her mother and see how she is doing with that.”

RSPCA Australia said that the video demonstrated an “absolute contempt” for native fauna and that the suffering of little Kombat and her mother because of this “cruel act” was evident.

The Instagram account where Jones published the video was configured as a private and his profile on Tiktok also disappeared. The images caused thousands of furious comments on social networks, where the video was widely shared.

A new Tiktok account, which claimed to have been created by Jones after being “blocked,” published two messages. The Guardian He has not been able to verify if the account was authentic.

In one of the messages, the author of the account claimed to be “really regretted by the incident with the Wómbat” and that “it was a mistake.”

In another message, published around midnight on Thursday, the person behind the account wrote to his “followers and haters” saying that the hatred received was “too much to handle.”

“You are crazy,” said the message. “I receive hundreds of women threats for taking an animal. Oh really? Can you imagine someone approaching your child and shout insults? Let’s have a little respect. ”