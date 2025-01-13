The influencer Natalia Jiménez, known for her time in the kitchens of MasterChef in the fourth season of the edition junior, has announced through her networks that she has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

The first sign that something was not going well with his health was published a couple of days ago on his TikTok profile. “It’s just an analysis. What can go wrong?“, she wrote in the first image from the hospital, which she accompanied with a second snapshot of her crying. “Mom, why me?” she added.

After this video, Natalia Jiménez has informed her followers of the outcome. “I wanted to make this video because you are going to find out anyway. I have been diagnosed with blood cancer. It’s not one of the worst things you can have.“, the young woman began.

She is 20 years old and the doctors have told her that it is a good prognosis, but still the young woman is afraid: “I know it’s going to happen quickly because I have a lot of projects to do, but I feel like I don’t deserve it, no one deserves it.”

Natalia Jiménez has recalled in her video that she already He has spent half his life “in and out” of the hospital for anorexiaand that this new diagnosis has come to him at the “best moment” he was in. “I finally had a healthy relationship and a good relationship with my family. I just bought my first apartment… this comes to me and I am very afraid of being in and out of a hospital again,” he acknowledged.

Although her routine changes from now on, the TikToker assures that she will continue uploading content. “I guess there are times when I’m not going to feel like anything. I will try, as far as possible, to show the positive side because I suppose there are people who are in the same situation or even worse and who need it.

“I am very clear that I am going to get out of this […] Still I’m having a hard time assimilating it, but the moment I do it I know that I am going to draw strength from wherever,” the young woman concluded in her statement.

The video already has more than a million views and her followers have devoted themselves to her, dedicating messages of support and affection to her through the comments section. Among them, that of her boyfriend stands out: “We will fight together my princess.”