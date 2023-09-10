Ruby Franke, the influencer mother who gave advice to parents on social media, was arrested: she mistreated her children and locked them in the house

This story has been making the rounds on the web in recent days. Ruby Frankea mother influencer who made herself known on social media thanks to her advice on how to raise children, has been arrested.

After several complaints from neighbors, law enforcement officers began investigating and discovered how he actually treated his children. Ruby Franke had made herself known on social media, one perfect influencer mom, followed by many parents who took her as an example and put her advice into practice. But in reality behind that mask was hiding a “monster mom“.

The two million users discovered who he really was after newspaper articles about his arrest. The influencer is accused of having subjected her children to corporal punishment and long fasts, keeping them locked in his home. They were his “educational ways”, the real ones.

However, the neighbors had understood that something was wrong and that those minors, in the hands of that woman, could be in danger. So they have reported the situation to the authorities.

We had to do something, we imagined those children one day leaving that house in black bags. Before reporting her, we also alerted child services, but no one did anything. I remember that the youngest daughter, 10 years old, went around the neighborhood alone and knocked on all the doors looking for other children. Always in the morning, when everyone was at school except her. She looked sad, scared and disoriented. Her mother wasn’t there and she left her alone all day. I remember one year she “took Christmas away” from them to punish them for their actions.

This is the story of one of the influencer’s neighbors. He explained to the authorities that they understood that the situation was really serious when they saw his son Franke on the street. They hosted him in the house, he was malnourished and weakwith bruises and wounds on the body and rope or tape marks on the ankles and wrists.

The officers then intervened and found him in the house his brother in the same conditions.