Mexico.- The influencer marisol or better known as “monkey” amazed all his followers by revealing his new makeover. Content creator joined Pepe Gutierrez one of the best makeup artists in Mexico for a makeover and the result was glorious.

Through his social networks, Pepe shared a couple of photos of Mona’s new look who removed the tattoos from his face, changed his makeup style and even combed his hair in a different way to show off an impressive transformation.

Internet users They were completely delighted with the new look of Mona, the “chola” influencer who became one of the most popular in all of Mexico thanks to her unique and special way of being and expressing herself without fear of what others will say.

The influencer Mona has an IMPACTING makeover and now they say she looks like a Kardashian

Now everyone claims that the 23-year-old from Guanajuato old she could pose as a KardashianWell, it looked amazing with her new style and they even told her that she could become a model because she looks so beautiful.

Mona’s photos have paralyzed the internet and the compliments do not stop being present in the comments section, where many acclaim how beautiful the influencer is. Despite the change, the young woman has always been a very attractive woman.