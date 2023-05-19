The influencers Laura Escanes (27), with almost two million followers on Instagram, will be the presenter of the new reality show presented by the Catalan public channel TV3. As announced on his social media profile, the program the travessa will consist of following eight couples on a journey through the Catalan Pyrenees that will include self-improvement and skill tests. The content will form part of the new digital content platform of the Catalan Audiovisual Mitjans Corporation (CCMA) and will be available in autumn.

Laura Escanes, known for her popularity on social networks and for her breakup with television presenter Risto Mejide, is also co-host of the podcast Honey, but what do you say? As announced by TV3, the influencers The Barcelonan will be the host of this new program, which will seek the fastest couple to cross Catalonia through the Pyrenees, from Cap de Creus to Vall d’Aran. The prize will consist of 10,000 euros and the travessa It can be seen on TV3 and on the new content platform.

According to TV3, the travessa The casting of contestants has already closed, where more than a thousand couples appeared, of which only eight will participate. He reality of adventures will be recorded in June. The premiere of this program is part of the CCMA’s strategy to reach new audiences, especially young people. Other TV3 programs like Euphoria, For example, they have achieved large audience ratings, a plan that seems to be working for the public channel to produce content in Catalan and promote the language among young groups. Last December, the CCMA presented a new Strategic Plan to “connect with all citizens and promote Catalan”.

The influencers She was the protagonist of a media break with her then husband Risto Mejide (48), a relationship that aroused much criticism due to their age difference. After 7 years of relationship and a daughter in between, both announced their separation last September through their Instagram accounts. The television presenter and publicist announced at the time: “Thank you @lauraescanes for these seven years, three months and 24 days. They have not been perfect, and even so, or for that reason, they have surely been the best of my life. We have gone through so much together and learned so many things (many good and others that I would have liked not to have to learn) that, before each one of us goes our separate ways, all that remains is to feel very grateful for the path we have taken”. Even so, after the breakup, the debate on relationships with large age differences, in his case 21 years, set the networks on fire and even led both to speak on the subject in several interviews.

