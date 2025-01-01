The known influencer in mood Jorge Cremades is spending a few days in Switzerlanda country in which at this time of year the temperatures are more than cold, since as he himself indicates, it was between -12 and -15 degrees.

In the midst of those freezing temperatures, try drying your shirt in the open air. “I gave it a quick wash and I’m going to hang it up. I just want to have my favorite t-shirt tomorrow“, says.

But obviously, the next day the extreme cold has worked its magic and when He goes to pick her up, shirtless and ready to put it on.always in a humorous tone, this is a sheet of ice.

Cremades has a hard time removing it from the rope, since it has become so rigid that it is difficult. Furthermore, the T-shirt has become an iron, a real frozen board.

Finally, Cremades discovers a good use for his shirt, even if it’s not dressing it, and it’s wearing it like an improvised sled to try to slide through the snow.

Between laughs, with a friend, They look for other uses for it, as a container for tweezers, and even tries to put it on, of course, without it being possible.