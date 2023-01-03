My desires win. Three words that became the Elena Huelva’s life motto in his fight against cancer, which ended this Tuesday morning with his death in Seville at the age of 20. The young woman did not take long to conquer thousands of people thanks to the tireless demonstration of self-improvement and visibility of her through social networks. At just 16 years old, she was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of cancer that forms in the bones or the soft tissues around them. Four years later, she Huelva has died from the disease, as her family has announced from her Instagram profile. “Since this morning, Elena dances for you and looks at you from her star. Thank you for everything”, they have written on a photograph of a smiling Elena.

The young woman from Seville communicated to her thousands of followers on December 4 —822,000 on Instagram and as many on TikTok— that things were not going well and that they had found more disease in her trachea. This Monday she left on her social networks an “I love you” to her followers. The networks have been filled since then with messages of support and strength. Among them, the great friends that she has made during the process, such as the journalist Sara Carbonero, the actress and presenter Ana Obregón whose son died of the same type of sarcoma, the singer Manuel Carrasco or the influencers Maria Pombo.

“I want to make it clear that I have already won because of all the love and the people I have by my side. Whatever happens, I know that my life has not been in vain because I have fought and I have achieved what I want, to make visible, ”she explained on his social networks. In these four years, Huelva has been in charge of transmitting the entire process through its social networks: from the chemotherapy sessions to its long stays in the hospital; from the good times to the most feared diagnoses. But he always did it with a smile and under the same motto: my desires win.

And although the cancer did not stop, the Sevillian fought with everything until the end. In recent years, she has enjoyed dozens of concerts by her favorite artists: Aitana, whom she accompanied almost throughout Spain; or Manuel Carrasco, who dedicated him on numerous occasions Woman of a thousand battles, song in support of those who fight against cancer. In October, she was awarded the Hope Awards for ellefor their bravery and daily struggle.

The visibility that the young woman managed to make of the disease has had an impact on her environment, on her followers and on research. Her perseverance has helped other cancer patients to continue with her disease, she has put a face to the need for research. “You give us scientists the energy we need to continue researching”; “Although my chemotherapy treatment is not going as well as we hoped, your example gives me strength to endure”; “I’ve had a bad day… I open Instagram and I see you. Thank you for opening my eyes and teaching me to value every minute of this beautiful and sometimes unfair life”, say some of the comments that thousands of people have left on their social networks.

In January 2022, the influencers He published his first book, which had as its title the motto that he has always carried as his flag: My desires win. No one has promised us a tomorrow, live in the present (Montena). In the story, she tells in the first person from the moment of diagnosis to the summer of 2021, when she finished writing it. Currently, she is already in her fifth edition. Just a few days ago, the doll that the young woman created for the Juegaterapia Foundation, with which it is intended to raise funds for cancer research, went on the market. “With all the enthusiasm in the world, I show you my bald baby, with the handkerchief designed and drawn by me,” she expressed.

Huelva is not the first young woman who has shared her illness on social networks. Last August, Carlos Sarriá, known by the pseudonym Charlie, died at the age of 20. The man from Alicante, known to many as the “normal kid with cancer”, who also suffered from Ewing’s sarcoma, opened an account on TikTok to normalize the disease. After that, his humor made him a reference for many teenagers. Malaga blogger Pablo Ráez also made a big impact by sharing his treatment for leukemia, and encouraging his followers to become bone marrow donors. The number of donors grew by 36% throughout the country during 2016, 80% in his community, Andalusia. The young man passed away early the following year.

Elena’s desire always won, and she has already become a benchmark in the fight against cancer. He won by giving visibility to a disease that still needs a lot of research. Elena proved to be brave and never give up.