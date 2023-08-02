The story of the influencer who died on a diet: here’s what diet he followed

Due to his unbalanced and certainly unhealthy diet, Zhanna Samsonova has lost my life. The vegan and raw food influencer was very famous, not only in Malaysia where he lived, but also in the rest of the world, thanks to his contents on social networks. The diet that she followed was not balanced and caused her many deficiencies, which would lead her to lose her life prematurely.

Zhanna Samsonova was one 39-year-old Russian woman, who became famous on social media as an influencer. She promoted the vegan and raw food diet. Due to the extreme diet she had been on for years, she died of starvation last July 21st.

Time ago lived in Malaysia: for 17 years he had been traveling throughout Asia and for 10 years following a plant-based raw food diet. He only ate vegetables, fruit, sunflower seed sprouts, smoothies. He no salt, oil or protein of any kind. Sometimes he also practiced dry fasting: he didn’t eat or drink for days. A friend commented on his food decisions as follows:

Only her cheerful eyes and gorgeous hair compensated for the frightening sight of a body tortured by idiocy.

For six years, the 39-year-old hadn’t drank water, but only fruit juices. On TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, with stage name Zhanna D’Arttold about her lifestyle, which, apparently, was fatal for her.

After contracting an infection similar to cholera, also due to his body weakened by the restrictive diet, his health deteriorated. However, the cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Zhanna Samsonova would have died of starvation: her diet was too restrictive and unbalanced

A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already seemed exhausted. They sent her home for treatment but she ran away again.

These are the words of a friend of the woman who also suffered from anorexia, precisely because of her certainly unhealthy diet, because it lacks many precious nutrients. Lately she couldn’t even get out of bed anymore. The family is also trying to bring her body back to Russia, to her home, to say their last goodbyes.