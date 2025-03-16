Social networks are mourning again due to the death of a young content creator. In this case it is about influencer Turkish Effect Kültürfamous for record huge amounts of foodthat has died at age 24.

Although his death occurred on March 7, it has not been until now when his family has announced the tragic news. Kültür, who accumulated more than 180,000 followers on Tiktok, uploaded videos under the dangerous trend Mukbangwhich consists of recording huge amounts of food while interacting with the audience that is live.

As reported Turkey Todaythe state of the young man was at absolute risk, because had remained prostrated in a bed for three months of his life, with serious respiratory problems and unable to get up, due to his physical condition.

As the young content creator showed in his networks, he had to even receive the Help of a physiotherapist that visited him frequently.

The tragic death of the young man, who had tried to change his lifestyle with a special diet, although already his state of health had reached a point of no return, has caused a Huge outrage In social networks, where it is requested to put an end to such dangerous practices.