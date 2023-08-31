The autopsy will confirm or deny the doctors’ hypothesis: the influencer Larissa Borges lost his life at the age of 33

The well-known Brazilian fitness influencer, Larissa Borges, died while in hospital. She suffered a double cardiac arrest. Doctors did everything possible to save her life, but the 33-year-old girl didn’t make it.

The news was given by the family through a post published on Instagram, which has shocked and saddened thousands of people. Larissa Borges was very popular on social networks.

Our hearts are broken, he fought bravely for his life. The pain of losing someone so young, only 33, and so kind, is overwhelming. We are devastated.

The agony and death of Larissa Borges

Last August 20, after a first cardiac arrest, which struck her while she was traveling to Gramado, the 33-year-old was transported to the hospital. Doctors have tried to do what they can, but Larissa is went into a coma. For a week she fought to hold on to life, but eventually her body gave in and her heart stopped for good.

A second cardiac arrest broke the wings of the young influencer. Doctors are still unable to figure out the actual cause of death, which led to the two cardiac arrests. The suspicion is that the girl, during the holiday, may have abused alcohol. Only the autopsy, scheduled for the next few days, will confirm or deny the hypotheses of the hospital team. The health facility has announced that laboratory tests will be carried out on Larissa’s body, with the aim of identifying substances that the young woman may have consumed. Then the body will be returned to family members, who will be able to organize his last goodbye.

Larissa had become an Instagram star, posting photos of her vacations and sports activities every day. Just in one of her last posts of hers, she had accompanied a photo of her with the phrase “I can believe in tomorrow”. Unfortunately that tomorrow will be no more.