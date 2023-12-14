Netflix premiered the Colombian melodrama on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 'The influencer', in which it immerses us in the universe of social networks. The plot shows us firsthand the drama that Maritza, played by Mariana Gomez, where we see reflected the suffering he experiences after becoming a viral character. The synopsis of the red 'N' tells us the following: “After a social media maneuver goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while she navigates the ruthless world of the internet.”

The cast, a mix of young talents and actors with experience, stars in this success of the streaming platform. Do you want to know who they are and the roles they play? We offer you a guide so you don't miss any details of 'The influencer'.

Who is who in the Colombian Netflix series 'La influencer'?

Mariana Gómez as Maritza

At 31 years old, Mariana Gomez she plays Maritza in 'The influencer'. In the series, she seeks to restore her image on social media after a failed attempt to go viral. She is recognized in Colombia for her participation in the successful novel 'The queen of flow'.

Mariana Gómez is Maritza, the protagonist of 'The influencer'. Photo: Netflix.

Juan Manuel Mendoza as Salvador

On the other hand, Juan Manuel Mendoza, 43, plays Salvador Sarabia, another protagonist of 'La influencer'. Salvador owns a modest pizzeria and strives to keep it going. He will be a fundamental support for Maritza when his reputation suffers due to a video on social networks. Mendoza has an extensive career in television, with participation in series such as 'The Lord of the Skies', 'Cumbia Ninja' and 'Floricienta'.

The actor Juan Manuel Mendoza is the leading man in the series 'La influencer'. Photo: Netflix

Luna Baxter

The 31-year-old Guatemalan-born actress is part of the cast of 'La influencer'. She comes from being part of the novel 'La Reina del Flow 2', where she shared roles with the protagonist Mariana Gómez.

Luna Baxter is an actress who achieved success in various Colombian productions. Photo: Netflix

Carlos Camacho

The experienced 51-year-old actor Carlos Camacho, also known as 'Pity', is part of the select cast of the Netflix series 'La influencer'. He debuted on TV in 1993 and since then he has been part of important productions such as 'El cartel de los sapos 2', 'El man es Germán' and 'Dejémonos de Vargas'.

Carlos Camacho has participated in the reality show 'Master Chef' in 2021. Photo: RCN

Cast of actors from the Netflix series 'The influencer'

Camilo Amores

Marcela Agudelo

Andrea Guzman

Felipe Calero

Norma Nivia

Daniel Rodriguez

Ivan Rodriguez

How many episodes does the Netflix series 'The influencer' have?

Netflix's Colombian melodrama 'La influencer' has 16 chapters that will bring us a mix of drama, comedy and romanticism. All its episodes are available on the aforementioned streaming platform from Wednesday, December 13.

