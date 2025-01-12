Asli Fernandezknown influencer and tiktoker mexican, He died at the age of 29 after undergoing cosmetic surgery. Christian Carreon, her husband, assures that the death of the young woman, who leaves two minors orphaned, is due to medical negligence.

“On January 6, my wife Asli Fernández died due to circumstances involving plastic surgery,” Christian reports via Instagram.

Furthermore, he highlights that “she goes with Dr. Miguel Ángel Fonseca Rodríguez and The corresponding studies are carried out prior to said surgery, which are in perfect condition. “She did not have any type of tobacco addiction, as has been rumored that could compromise her health.”

Until then everything was normal, and the young woman underwent surgery. A few minutes after starting the operation, while he was already in the hospital, he was informed that his partner was “being treated by emergency doctors.” “Within minutes, I was told that she had died from a thrombosis.“she reveals, holding back tears.

Furthermore, Carreon claims that they allowed him to see his wife “for the last time before the procedures.” So, he says, He realized that his surgery “had not been completed” as the doctor had mentioned..

That’s why, calls for “justice”. “I only ask the corresponding authorities to get to the bottom of this and find the real cause,” he concludes, very sorry.