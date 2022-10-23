“Do not go where the path leads. Go where there is no path and leave a mark.” Ralph Waldo Emerson.

One of the very significant trends in social media marketing is the hiring of influencers. They get paid to speak their minds about products, and others flock to their pages; they are users who have established credibility in a correct industry, have access to a large audience and usually persuade others based on their recommendations, they can be from a blogger to an internet celebrity or entrepreneur and their function is to get the most out of a niche for gain wide credibility.

The leader of all time when he left his ministry on earth in the year 33 of our era, his followers were at least one hundred and twenty men and women; today he is an approximate more than two billion and millions more consider Jesus Christ as a prophet. He did not travel more than 100 miles around but he has traveled thousands of kilometers around the world; we cannot quantify what our Lord Jesus Christ did and continues to do throughout the world.

The love that has inspired, healed and restored, is the most influential figure in history; Gandhi the Hindu leader said “I know of no one who has done more for humanity than Jesus.” They are the fathers, mothers and grandparents who have the opportunity to build character, hope and courage in the lives of children, every word or facial expression, gesture or action on the part of one of the parents sends a message about her self-esteem. The biggest problem is that one does not live according to the teachings that Jesus left, Gandhi mentioned; the relaxation of morality, individuality and human egoism predominates. But there is a powerful influence and it is Jesus Christ alive and eternal; which can change everything for the better.

#influence