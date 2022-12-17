Analyst Yushkov spoke about the secondary impact of weather on the energy system of Ukraine

Weather conditions do not have the most important impact on the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system. Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, explained in a conversation with Lenta.ru which factors are most significant.

“The weather influences, but is far from being the main role in the resumption of the work of some objects in the field of energy supply. If for Europeans the weather is not only the temperature, but also whether there is wind or not, then for Ukraine the wind does not really matter, because there are practically no windmills,” he said.

Bad weather plays a role in terms of rebuilding these sites. When, conditionally, a blizzard, it is difficult to fix, you will spend not a day, but two on work See also Latam will transport vaccines for children free of charge Igor YushkovLeading Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund

At the same time, the temperature outside the window is extremely important, because it affects the load on the country’s energy infrastructure, Igor Yushkov noted.

“Temperature plays a role, because it determines what share of the generated thermal electric energy can be directed to heat supply to the population and industrial facilities. Many people use electrical appliances for heating, so in any case, when it is cold, more electrical energy is spent, the demand becomes greater, ”the analyst explained.

The main problem with technical restoration is the limited resource of all kinds of equipment. Affordable substations, elements of power plants – all this is generally produced individually in most cases. With frosts, consumption increases, this is the problem Igor YushkovLeading Analyst at the National Energy Security Fund

Ukrenergo reported that the deficit in the Ukrainian energy system is still assessed as significant. At the same time, the restoration of working capacity continues, the company notes.

Earlier, Ukrenergo introduced a state of emergency in the country’s energy market due to missile attacks on infrastructure facilities.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since October. The authorities of the country insist that it is necessary for military purposes. On December 16, emergency power outages took place throughout the republic.