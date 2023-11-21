The year 2023 has been full of great video games, with options from all genres, but where we specifically find unmatched quality within RPGs. We talk about phenomena like Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy XVI, starfield and even indies like Sea of ​​Stars. Examples that provide improvements within the genre to the point of influencing the titles that will come in the future. Therefore, we are going to review the characteristics of the best RPGs of the year that will influence future releases.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the big surprise of 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 developed by Larian Studios It has surprised both critics and players, being an important candidate for game of the year. A saga based on the campaign setting of Forgotten Realms of Dungeons and Dragonscontinuation of Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 of bioware published in 1998 and 2000, respectively.

One of the main characteristics of Baldur’s Gate 3 It is decision-making by the players, in the same way that occurs in a tabletop role-playing game. Choices that start from the character creation screen, choosing race, gender, profession or one’s own name, something so simple, but that sometimes players do not decide, although the tool exists nickname generator. A customization that we increasingly see in more RPG titles like starfield where to make unique characters.

But the decisions do not end here, throughout the history of Baldur’s Gate 3 There are choices in conversations or in the methods of approaching objectives, whether peacefully, with deception, pure fighting, seeking allies or using infiltration methods without being discovered.

The strong point of the title comes from the ramification of possibilities, having options never seen in a role-playing video game until now, with characters brimming with charisma, an interesting story and scenarios full of hidden elements that reward exploration. These examples are just some of the reasons that make it one of the highest-rated games of 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI and its reinvention to tell stories

Final Fantasy XVI It is a Japanese RPG square enix with temporary exclusive for PS5with two DLC announced to expand the content and the PC version Developing. As a role-playing game, its characters are predefined and it barely offers decisions during the story, but in exchange it has an epic narrative with unforgettable moments, as is common in JRPGs.

The main difference of Final Fantasy XVI It is the most adult approach to the story, what we are accustomed to in Japanese games, with a clear influence from Game of Thrones in its narrative, with hard moments, betrayals, which change the course of the plot and even romantic scenes with nudity. In this way, it is a first step for Japanese role-playing games to abandon the clichés to which we are accustomed.

Without a doubt, the RPGs in development have their sights set on current games, so in a couple of years we will see if they influence consoles and PC, bringing improvements to such elements or giving other points of view within the role-playing genre.