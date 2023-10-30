A high school kid receives a cassette tape (formerly) or a playlist from Spotify (now): what you hear there makes you see the world in a different way. He has discovered this or that injustice, this or that resistance, and the music makes him experience it with an unknown emotion. The world is wrong, we can fix it, we must try. His political worldview will never be the same and that musical discovery may decide his opinions (and his vote) throughout his life. It is the power of music to influence the formation of people’s ideological identity. It is not negligible.

Joe Strummer (1952-2002), leader of The Clash, collaborated in the politicization of the punk movement, so nihilistic, and his commitment was reflected in the lyrics of all his musical projects, as analyzed in the recent essay Joe Strummer’s punk politics (Liburuak), by Gregor Gall. Anti-fascism, the defense of the oppressed, anti-racism, criticism of inequality or imperialism were some of the issues that the British artist addressed in his verses, some of which have not only gone down in the history of rock and roll but also They have deeply touched the conscience of their fans. He called him rebel rock (rebel rock).

From right to left, Nicky Headon (drums), Mick Jones (guitar), Paul Simonon (bass) and band leader Joe Strummer (guitar and vocals). The Clash in New York in 1978. Michael Putland (Getty)

Can music change the world? “When the question is asked crudely, it almost suggests that music, as a non-human force, has the capacity to transform the very essence of our humanity,” Gall writes. If one asks, more modestly, if music can simply contribute to sociopolitical change, the answer is that music “could help change the perspective with which people view the world, more than the world itself; “It helps to inform, changing the way of thinking and acting subjectively,” adds the author.

“All I want to achieve is an atmosphere where things can happen,” Joe Strummer said in an interview with Melody Maker in 1978. Although punk could be considered the combative style par excellence, the distinguished seed of that “atmosphere”, it is not alone. The folk of Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan and Billy Bragg had a strong political component that predicted times of change (and that, by the way, inspired Strummer); as well as hip hop, especially in its beginnings (not so much now, having become the global and commercial genre of our time). Then Chuck D, a member of Public Enemy, said that rap was “the CNN of the neighborhoods” and he expressed himself harshly and eloquently against police power and abuses. The reggae by Bob Marley, who called for unity against colonialism and oppression. The political sneaks in here and there, from classic rock, as in certain sections of Bruce Springsteen, to techno, as in the case of the seminal Underground Resistance collective, passing through Mexican corridos or mestizaje.

The singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, around 1940, with his famous guitar that reads: ‘This machine kills fascists’. Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

“Punk rock, hip hop or reggae They have a playful-expressive side and another political-activist side. There are young people who stay in the first and others who evolve towards the second. We could say that music is a necessary condition, but not sufficient,” explains Carles Feixa, professor of Social Anthropology at the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and co-author of the book. punk shit (Ned Editions). Although music can promote politicization, for it to develop and be sustained, other instances must intervene: social movements, grassroots political agents or moments of protest. Furthermore, “singing and dancing have always been a central form of expression in social movements,” adds Feixa, from the classic labor movement, to alter-globalization or Me Too, through feminism or environmentalism. “Given that youth is the period where musical taste is formed, and is the largest consumer of music, this becomes a means of ideological diffusion and, therefore, of politicization,” says the anthropologist.

affective transformation

“Music is the artistic form that has the most transformative thrust on an emotional level. So it contains a very marked political element. Every work of art is actually a social behavior and, as such, aims to generate a community around it,” says philosopher Alberto Santamaría, author of A place without limits. Music, nihilism and politics of disaster in times of neoliberal dawn (Akal). Joe Strummer and others, according to Santamaría, were discovering this vector. Also Paco Ibáñez, for example, “placing before our ears the political power of the poets of the Golden Age. It is clear that in the eighties, with the greater dissemination of music, politics occupied other places within that music” .

According to Gall’s data, a quarter of Joe Strummer’s followers interviewed consider his influence on their political positions as “deep and ongoing”; For others of his followers, music was always more important than politics. Despite everything, the essayist concludes that Strummer has been the most important left-wing politicized musician in Western culture since the mid-1970s.

The rap group Public Enemy pictured in 1988. Michael Ochs Archives (Getty)

In Spain, music has also had a notable influence on political issues. For example, during the eighties the nationalist left capitalized on the so-called Basque Radikal Rock (RRV) with initiatives such as the tour Martxa eta borroka (March and fight). Within the RRV, while the Madrid Movida was dedicated to hedonistic dissipation, some bands like Kortatu or Negu Gorriak (both with Fermín Muguruza, greatly inspired by Joe Strummer, at the helm) defended the nationalist theses. Others, more punk in nature, like Eskorbuto or La Polla Records, preferred to ignore nationalism and spit on flags, despite being frequently lumped together.

The Basque Popular Party had a brief similar initiative in the presentation of its call Pop Politics, in which the group Pignoise collaborated, led by former soccer player Álvaro Benito. The neo-Nazi extreme right has also used music, in far-right versions of punk or the oi! style. (a derivation of punk associated with the subculture skinhead), as in the case of the Rock Against Communism (RAC) style, and international bands like Skrewdriver or Spanish bands like Estirpe Imperial or Klan.

Songs are better than arguments

The lyrics of Evaristo Premos, living legend of Spanish punk at the head of La Polla Records, put the virus of social criticism and acracy into the heads of several generations, with fine irony and a lot of impudence, and were praised by thinkers like Santiago Alba Rico or Carlos Fernández Liria, who dedicated the joint book Stop thinking (Akal, 1986) to that band.

“We were amazed because the lyrics of this group were politically in tune much better than all the speeches and programs of the left-wing political parties. His albums were a true course in Citizenship Education, an impressive pedagogical example to think about the condition of citizenship under capitalism. There was not a slip, not a single mistake, the lyrics were perfect,” explains today Fernández Liria, professor of Philosophy at the Complutense University of Madrid. For these reasons they came to affirm, generating a certain scandal, that those punks from Salvatierra, Álava, were the only ones who were doing authentic philosophy in Spain in the eighties.

Evaristo Premos, from La Polla Records, in concert at the Palau Sant Jordi, on October 25, 2019, in Barcelona. XAVI TORRENT (Redferns / getty)

In addition to the messages that the lyrics may include, music also offers a space for communion, sociability, identification, and solidarity: it has been common for young people to build their social environment in the form of gangs or urban tribes, where music is always It represents a central element that, in addition to providing the emotional, also provides the ideological. And beyond these spaces, the political can fit in other ways.

“When someone, after a shitty job, stops and listens to Bach or plays the tambourine with friends or plugs in the guitar in a garage with colleagues, that act is in itself political,” observes Santamaría. The fact of not aspiring to excellence in the performance of music, the use of the famous three chords, the avoidance of commerciality, can be taken as a political attitude. “To play badly, at the wrong time, without knowing, is another form of politics,” says the essayist. Or so is the way music is produced, such as in militant, self-managed, independent record companies. A canonical case is that of the American record company Dischord Recordsrun by Ian MacKaye, member of classic hardcore bands like Minor Threat or Fugazi.

In different styles, politics has been mixed with music in many recent cases in Spain. They are artists like Biznaga, Los Chikos del Maíz, Nacho Vegas, Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagés, Ayax y Prok, Reincidentes, Berri Txarrak, Def Con Dos or the aforementioned Muguruza. Music continues to be a direct route to the heart to transmit political passions. “It seems to me that it was Paco de Lucía who once said that the timbre of Camarón’s voice, by itself, was capable of transmitting the helplessness, the poverty and also the pride of his people much better than a thousand speeches or a thousand protest songs. sung by the most committed singer-songwriters. Music is, as I say, the vehicle that allows a people to think. Without songs, politics would be something entirely foreign to the people, an occupation of technocrats and professionals,” concludes Fernández Liria.

