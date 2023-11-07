Currently, the video game and online casino industries are two of the most important in the entertainment sector. Both have millions of users who dedicate their free time to them. It is not surprising that, over time, they have developed certain bonds of union.

But how have casino games influenced video games? It is possible that, at first, you will not be able to establish these links. This is the reason why here we are going to tell you what they are.

Loot boxes, the main influence of casino games on video games

Loot boxes, also known as loot boxes or reward boxes, are currently considered the main influence that casino games have had on video games in general. Specifically, these are packages that contain certain useful elements for the development of the game, but that are acquired by the user without knowing their exact content.

The ‘FIFA’ saga, today known as ‘EA Sports FC’, has been one of those that has opted the most for this format, although it is true that others such as ‘2K’, ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Call of Duty’ have also have incorporated into their games. Its operating mechanism is very simple: the player pays a certain amount of real or virtual money for it and waits for it to contain an item of great value.

As happens with the online betting in Peru, chance plays a key role in loot boxes. In fact, all the people who are users of online casinos know perfectly how they work and enjoy the excitement that comes with not knowing what you can find inside.

Other influences of casino games on video games

Over the past few decades, many video games have incorporated casino games into their development. At first, the ‘Final Fantasy’ saga comes to mind. In most of its titles it is possible to find exclusive card games and the possibility of visiting casinos where, for example, it was possible to bet on ‘chocobo’ races.

Nor can we forget the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ saga. In fact, ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ incorporated an expansion of content dedicated exclusively to gambling and casinos. The same thing happens with ‘Red Dead Redemption’, which has been created by the same developer (Rockstars). In the latter it is possible to play blackjack or poker with many of the characters that appear during the course of the story, which gives the game an extra dose of fun and excitement.

In short, casino games have been influencing the development of computer and video game consoles for a long time. through secondary game modes and reward boxes in which chance is the determining factor. In fact, we could say exactly the same thing, but in reverse. However, that is another question that we will address another time.