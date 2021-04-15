The abnormally warm April in the center of European Russia does not mean that summer has already begun – there is wind and rain ahead. This influence was revealed by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, reports RIA News…

“The heat surge does not affect the weather in the summer in any way,” he said.

According to Vilfand, the super warm April is just an episode that will not negatively affect the harvest, and all events lasting 3-4 days are nothing. He urged to enjoy such weather, as it is extremely rare in spring.

The specialist noted that the guarantee of normal human existence is the instability of the atmosphere. However, he pointed out that it has increased over the past 35 years.

Earlier, Vilfand said that anomalous heat will remain in the European part of Russia, despite the cold snap. At the same time, nighttime temperatures will drop markedly. So, on the night of Saturday, April 17, the temperature will be plus five to seven, and then plus one to six degrees. However, this is still three degrees higher than the norm, he noted.