The year-on-year rate of inflation in the United States continued to fall in March, for the ninth consecutive month, and stood at 5%, one point below that of February, according to data published this Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). .

This is the steepest drop since the indicator began declining in July 2022 and, according to the agency, the inflation rate of 5% is the lowest since May 2021.

In monthly terms, on the contrary, consumer prices rose by one tenth in March (compared to the four tenths that rose in February), at a time when the Federal Reserve (Fed) is closely scrutinizing the effects of rate hikes on prices.

The housing index was the one that contributed the most to the monthly increase in prices, with a rise of six tenths. Year-on-year, it accumulates an increase of 8.2% compared to March 2022. On the contrary, energy prices fell 3.5% monthly and, year-on-year, they fell 6.4%.

The food index remained unchanged in March but in year-on-year terms accumulates a rise of 8.5%. Core inflation, which measures the rise in consumer prices minus food and energy prices, the most volatile, rose four tenths in March and placed its interannual rate at 5.6%.

The inflation data is released at a key moment, in which it is closely analyzed whether the constant interest rate hikes carried out by the Fed are having the desired effect of price containment.

On March 22, the regulator announced the ninth consecutive, a rise in interest rates of 0.25 points, and with this they came to be in a range of between 4.75% and 5%.

The Fed decided to be prudent, in the midst of a banking crisis caused by the collapse of two banks in the United States, a situation that for the moment the authorities have managed to contain.

The US bank Silicon Valley Bank was placed under the control of the US authorities due to “insolvency”. See also European Parliament leaders condemn Orbán's "racist" statements

The regulator announced that “some additional tightening” of its monetary policy may be appropriate to achieve its inflation target, although it stressed that it will continue to monitor the repercussions that it may have.

However, at the press conference after the data was released, the Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, anticipated that as a consequence of the banking crisis, interest rate increases may not be appropriate to contain inflation.

To try to put a stop to the rise in prices and with runaway inflation that reached 9.1% in June 2022, the Fed began the increases in March 2022 with a timid 0.25. In May it raised rates by 0.5 points and in June it already began a series of increases of 0.75 points, before slowing down to 0.50 last December and reducing them even more, to 0.25, in February.

The next meeting of the agency’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will take place on May 1 and 2.

EFE