The inflatable that raised a strong gust of wind on January 4 and that caused the death of an eight-year-old girl in Mislata (Valencia) was tied with braces tied to a tree, a lamppost and a bench, among other anchoring elements. , according to the testimonies and the first investigations. The Scientific Police has already reviewed the ballast and restraint systems twice to determine whether the fairground attraction met the requirements established by the Spanish Association for Standardization.

The father of one of the minors who was injured in the accident saw several of the lashings fly, at the same time that the thick canvas was raised in the air by a strong gust of wind. The testimony of this neighbor of Mislata appears in the proceedings carried out by the first agents of the Local Police and National Police who came to help the victims.

The tragic events took place a few minutes after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They were moments of great tension, nervousness and sadness in which there were fears for the lives of the two girls aged four and eight, the two minors who suffered serious injuries after being thrown off and falling to the ground. Seven other children were temporarily trapped under the inflatable.

About twenty people immediately helped the injured children. Fairgoers, parents and four local police officers from Mislata, among others, joined forces to lift the heavy canvas and get the little ones out.

While waiting for the arrival of the ambulances, an inspector from the Valencia Port Police, who was at the fair with his two young children, and the local policemen placed two girls in the lateral position recommended by the doctors. The port inspector even covered the bleeding wound of another four-year-old with a scarf in a desperate attempt to stop the bleeding.