Sergio Pellicer continues to prepare Sunday’s game against Albacete (6:15 p.m.). And he does it without taking his eyes off the infirmary. The good news in the session this Tuesday has starred Benkhemassa. The Franco-Algerian midfielder has joined the group and if his evolution is not twisted in the coming days, will be available to travel to Carlos Belmonte. Instead, they remain outside the group Pablo Chavarría, Juande, Jozabed, Matos and Hicham.

Taking into account that Yanis Rahmani will not be able to play due to suspension, to this day the blue and white coach only has 13 professional players available, two of them goalkeepers. From the club they trust that Matos and Juande can join the group shortly, so they would not be ruled out for the clash in Albacete. Hicham will not be available and Chavarría and Jozabed are serious doubts at this point in the week.

Especially sensitive would be the loss of Chavarría, who has become one of the most decisive players in Malaga. The footballer himself confirms the doubts about his presence in the first game of 2021. “This week I’m better, but I don’t know if I can play this weekend. Let’s hope it happens quickly because I really want to be on the field. We will see these days because yesterday and today I trained differently, I did not touch the ball. We will see. I have to talk to the doctor, “he said in Cope.